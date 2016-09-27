People attended to their normal duties on Monday due to a letup in the rain that battered the city for nearly a week.

The traffic jams that frustrated commuters during the downpour were on a lower side as the vehicles moved freely on the roads. The office goers travelled as usual in buses and their own vehicles. The educational institutions which declared holidays on Friday and Saturday reopened.

Water levels receded in the affected colonies in Alwal, Begumpet, Nizampet and Hakeempet. The GHMC officials continued to be on alert with larval operations and road repairs throughout the day. The Hussainsagar water level returned to Full Tank Level as the inflows came down.

According to the Met department, the city might receive rain or thundershowers for the next 24 hours. The Met office has also forecast that there was a likelihood of heavy rains in Telangana especially at Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam due to low pressure area over Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana and South Chhattisgarh.

Rainfall was pretty widespread in the State with seven centimetres recorded at several place in Nizamabad and Adilabad. Several other places in Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal too received good rainfall ranging from five to two centimtres, an official bulletin said.