Pension disbursed to beedi workers

Welfare measures: Warangal Urban West MLA Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar along with District Collector Amrapali Kata handing over the pension papers to beedi leaf workers at Arts & Science College Auditorium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Warangal

With a view to empower the poor women and beedi workers, the State government has been giving Aasara pensions, said Mayor N Narender.

Distributing the pension cheques to the beedi workers here on Tuesday, the Mayor said State government has focused on every individual section of society and was extending financial help to them. Among the most vulnerable sections are beedi workers where women toil a lot and get low remuneration. In course of their job, they get afflicted to diseases and there was no help from any quarter so far.

Moved by their plight Chief Minister K. Chandraskhar Rao has decided to pay a pension to beedi workers since 2015.

In Warangal district alone, 6,607 beedi workers were getting the pensions and another 388 beneficiaries were identified and sanctioned pensions. District Collector K. Amrapali, ZP Chairperson G. Padma, MLAs D. Vinay Bhaskar and T. Rajaiah, KUDA chairman M. Yadava Reddy and others urged beedi workers to make use of the pension and better their lives. The MLA urged the officials to identify all eligible persons and sanction pensions.