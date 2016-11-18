The lake Noor Mohd Kunta-Kattedan Industrial Estate area in Rajendranagar mandal will be remediated as a pilot project under the Capacity Building for Industrial Pollution Management Project of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The project being taken up by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board with the assistance of the World Bank will comprise removing polluted sediment from the lake, swamps and the drains.

The sediment will be contained by using geotextile material and placing it all along the bund of the lake.

Under the project, the existing four MLD Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded to eight MLD so that all the waste water generated in the industrial area would be treated before being discharged into the lake.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board, which fenced the Central open area located in the industrial estate to prevent dumping of solid waste, organised a mass awareness campaign on solid waste management to sensitise local stakeholders and improve overall hygiene and ambience in the area. Rajendranagar MLA T. Prakash Goud, and PCB Member Secretary P. Satyanarayana Reddy addressed the participants and administered Swachh Bharat oath.