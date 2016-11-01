The South Central Railway (SCR) clarified that the porterage charges have remained the same from early 2011 and for using the wheelchair, rail users can approach the deputy station manager or other responsible railway official, deposit an original ID card, pick it up, use and return. If a porter service is needed then payment is Rs. 60 and nothing more.

In case of any overcharging by the porters, passengers should note down the badge number of the porter, which enables identifying them. They should SMS the details along with the badge number of the Railway licenced porter to 8121281212 — the passenger grievance redress hotline, approach the Station Master directly or tweet to @drmsecunderabad or @SCRailwayIndia.

Responding to a complaint made in these columns by a reader about Rs.350 being charged for a wheelchair, the SCR authorities launched an enquiry into the incident and have also initiated steps to improve the working of the wheelchair facility. Apart from holding counselling for all porters and staff, wide publicity is being given through notice boards and social media handles.

Secunderabad station has been equipped with 12 wheel-chairs available at the main entry and Bhoiguda side too. It is the only station on Indian Railways connected either through 10 lifts or escalators to all platforms for the benefit of the old and infirm and disabled. An official spokesperson informed that up to three lakh passengers are served by the three stations of Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda and of them Secunderabad station alone sees a movement of around 250 trains and 1.5 lakh passengers every day.