Telangana Government has decided to put a Telangana pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF-2016) to be held at Delhi showcasing the traditional art forms of the State.

At a review meeting held on the arrangements being made for Telangana’s participation in the IITF, Principal Secretary (Industries) Arvind Kumar said on Monday that the pavilion would be inaugurated by Tourism Minister A. Chandulal on November 14 and the Industries Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao would inaugurate Telangana State Day celebrations on November 21.

Art forms to be on display

Officials of industries, handicrafts, handlooms, tourism and culture departments participated in the meeting, where Mr. Arvind Kumar asked them to make elaborate arrangements to facilitate artisan groups and private sector units of Telangana to showcase their products at the exhibition.

He stated that it was being planned to exhibit traditional art forms of Telangana such as Cheriyal scroll paintings, Pembarthi sheet metal, Nirmal paintings/toys, Dokra metal crafts, ‘durries’ and carpets.

Suggesting that artisans should be taken to Delhi and arrange live demonstration of their art forms, the Industries Principal Secretary said that weavers from Gadwal, Pochampally and Narayanpet should also be asked to display their workmanship at the fair.

He asked the officials to prepare a list of the artisans, weavers and other participants to be taken to Delhi by October 10.

Telangana food

Besides, as part of cultural events to be organised by the State Government at the IITF, tribal dance forms of ‘kommu koya, guddasi and qawwali’ should be organised there, he said.

Hyderabadi Biryani and other Telangana-specific snacks should be prepared and served at Telangana food stalls, he told the officials.

Commissioner of Industries K. Manicka Raj, Managing Director of Telangana Toursim Development Corporation Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Director (Digital Media - IT &EC) Kontham Dileep, Director Cultural Affairs M. Harikrishna and others attended.