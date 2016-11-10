Most hospitals accept payment with the rider that change can be collected only during next visit

: Patients visiting hospitals received mixed responses regarding acceptance of demonetised notes with some accepting and others denying payment despite the Prime Minister’s statement of assurance.

Early hours of the hospital dawned with reports that hospitals, including the large corporates, are rejecting payment. However, by noon most hospitals were accepting payment with the rider that change can only be collected during next visit while others mandated submission of ID proof along with payments made using Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 notes.

“We did not deter anyone from paying in demonetised notes. We have only insisted that they produce ID proof if making payments with high denomination currency,” said representative of a hospital in Somajiguda from where initial reports had emerged of payment denial.

In many other institutions, lack of small denomination currency forced patients to forego immediate change collection. “We were told to collect change on next visit. Since we do not have cards, we agreed to it,” said Bangaru Malikarjun, a patient attender at a hospital in Begumpet. The hospital was taking signatures of patients or their relatives in registers with the promise of paying the change back during next visit.

Smaller hospitals and nursing homes did not entertain patients with large denominations.

“Please bring change sir. We cannot take big notes and we do not have change,” said a representative of a hospital in Habsiguda Street 8, when an appointment was sought over phone.

Hospitals say they apprehend a problem after November 11.