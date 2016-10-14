Now that the 21 new districts are in place, all parties are gearing up to appoint presidents and bodies for them sooner than later to carry on their programmes in a focussed manner.

Leading the pack is the CPI (M) which has finalised the new district committees and secretaries for almost all districts, the list of which will be released on Friday. There is heavy competition in the ruling TRS for the post of president in all districts. Sources said the TRS wanted to complete the process of constituting district committees within a month with the aim to work closely with the government in the remaining two and a half years of rule. However, the newly appointed district presidents may have to seek re-election when the biennial organisational elections are held in March - April.

It was stated that TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was serious to revamp the organisational setup as a second tier to the elected representatives of the party in taking the government programmes to people.

The All India Congress Committee has issued orders to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to identify and propose names of leaders for the 21 new DCCs. It is likely that the process will be taken up in the first week of November.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told The Hindu that the party had to fill district presidents for not only the 21 new districts but also Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy which are vacant. “After reorganisation, some of the DCC chiefs’ jurisdiction comes under new districts. We will leave the choice to them or otherwise convince them to take charge of the new districts and select others for the new districts,” Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked. The Telugu Desam Party, beleagured after desertions by its MLAs, has already embarked upon the exercise to reorganise and recast its party committees. The party held a crucial meeting with senior leaders on Thursday to evolve a road map for constitution of the committees for the new districts. The party would constitute ad hoc committees till full-fledged panels were ready by next Mahanadu.

BJP State president K. Laxman said the district committees of the party would be constituted by the first week of next month. The views of the mandals will be considered in the nomination of presidents. The State committee of CPI (M) held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday for all districts to finalise the committees. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the district committees and secretaries of the party would be elected in a democratic manner from November 21 to 23 .

CPI (M) has finalised district committees and secretaries for almost all districts