Liberation Day of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, to mark its merger into Indian Union in 1948, was celebrated across Telangana by all political parties in spite of restrictions imposed by the police against organising it in public places.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which demanded celebration of the day as an official event when it spearheaded the movement for statehood to Telangana, has held the event in its office. BJP, TDP, Congress and CPI celebrated the day with different names.

It was celebrated officially in parts of North Karnataka, including Bidar, Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari district, which comprised the erstwhile Hyderabad State, and are also known as Hyderabad Karnataka now. It was also organised as an official event in districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded and Parbhani, which formed part of Hyderabad State. While the ruling TRS, Congress and TDP observed the day as Merger Day, the BJP observed it as Liberation Day and CPI as anniversary of Telangana Armed Struggle against feudal system which prevailed in the region.

Tiranga Yatra

Incidentally, the day also marked the culmination of Tiranga Yatra programme of BJP which was observed at the national-level from August 15 to 22 but extended up to September 17 in Telangana.

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Ramanthapur and also flagged-off the concluding procession of the yatra.

The BJP leaders also paid tributes to Sardar Patel, who was instrumental in the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, by garlanding his statue in front of Assembly. Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M. Kodandaram hoisted the national flag in TJAC office at Nampally to mark the occasion. However, some TJAC activists were arrested by the police at Suryapet in Nalgonda district when they tried to hoist the national flag. Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the tricolour in BJP office and Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy unfurled the national flag in TRS headquarters to mark the occasion. Similarly, TPCC president N. Uttamkumar Reddy and TDP Telangana unit president L. Ramana unfurled the national flag in Gandhi Bhavan and NTR Bhavan, respectively.

Kishan Reddy stopped

Floor Leader of BJP in the Assembly G. Kishan Reddy had a heated argument with the police as they prevented him from entering the Assembly Building to hoist the national flag to mark the occasion. He along with legislators Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and N. Ramchander Rao, however, hoisted the national flag within the BJLP office later.

