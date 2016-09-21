The Paper-I and Paper-II of the Group-II examination scheduled on November 12 has been advanced, and it will be held on November 11 by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

A statement from the TSPSC said that, however, the Paper-III and Paper-IV scheduled on November 13 will be held on the same date.

As per the new schedule, the Paper-I General Studies and General Abilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and the second paper History, Polity and Society will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Request for

revision of date

The exam has been advanced in view of the representations received from candidates to revise the exam date as the Indian Forest Services exam is also being held on November 12.