The State government on Monday formed a four-member committee for drafting a legislation for land procurement on the lines of laws already made by a few States in the country to overcome delays in acquiring land for public purposes under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

In the orders issued, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma stated that Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation), Law Secretary and Advocate General or his nominee would comprise the committee. The Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) would act as the Chairman of the committee. Besides, the committee could invite any other officer as special invitee from time to time/whenever required.