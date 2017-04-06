Panchayat resolutions forged?

Have the resolutions passed by various panchayats over issuing ‘no objection’ for alienation of forest land for the proposed construction of Komuravelli Mallannasagar been forwarded to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for clearance? If the sources are to be believed, the answer was a clear ‘Yes.’

The ward members and farmers of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal have lodged a complaint with the District Collector and police stating that a fabricated document was created passing a resolution stating that there was no objection for handing over forest land surrounding the village for Mallannasagar reservoir.

As many as nine ward members and more than 100 villagers signed a petition stating that no Grama Sabha was held on February 27 as stated in the resolution.

It was stated that the Superintending Engineer of Kaleswaram Circle Project Circle One had requested District Tribal Welfare Officer to issue certificate in annexure 1 for Kaleswaran Project in respect of proposals submitted for diversion of 1,327.45 hectares of forest land at Tukkapur, B. Banjerpally, Rampur, Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat and Pallepahad of Toguta mandal and Yerravalli of Kondapaka mandal for the project.

“Accordingly, the grama panchayats have convened the meetings under the chairmanship of sarpanches along with members. Forest rights committees have unanimously passed resolution stating that there is no objection for diversion of proposed forest land in favour of executive engineer, Kaleswaram Project,” stated a document signed by senior officials. Similar resolutions were purportedly passed in the villages falling under Anantasagar as well.

Now the question being raised by the villagers of Vemulaghat was that when a resolution was fabricated in Vemulaghat has the same taken place at other villages as well, as they have received a complaint at least from one village stating that resolution was passed without holding grama sabha.

Congress leader C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the village on Wednesday pointed out at these lapses questioning how the name of Vemulaghat found place in the list and whether similar manipulation took place in the case of other villages. He warned that this would be challenged in the court