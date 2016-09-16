Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major P & G India on Thursday threw open its Planning Service Centre at Kottur in Shadnagar mandal of adjoining Mahabubnagar district. Envisaged as a Centre of Excellence and inaugurated by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, it is located in the existing 170-acre facility of the company, in the presence of its CEO & MD Al Rajwani.

In his brief address at the inaugural, Mr. Rajwani said P & G was a pioneer in setting up such a model and the Kottur facility was seventh after similar centres in Cincinnati (USA), Cairo, Singapore, Guangzhou (China) and Warsaw. These centres were specifically modelled to cater to the needs of the respective regions he said, adding that the Kottur facility would manage the supply chain planning for markets in the Indian sub-continent.

Mr. Rama Rao expressed his happiness when told that thus far P & G India had invested about Rs. 1,050 crore. In response to appreciation conveyed by Mr. Rajwani on cooperation from the State, he said Government of Telangana would continue to extend all possible help and facilitate development towards industrial progress.

Others present included Mahabubnagar MP A.P. Jitender Reddy and Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav and Principal Secretary-Industries Arvind Kumar.