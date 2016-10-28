Four compendiums on the history of Osmania University and the role of the varsity in nation building would be released in Telugu, English, and Urdu during the year-long centenary celebrations starting April 26 next year.

S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, revealed this during a PowerPoint presentation on the various activities planned for the celebrations, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Kadiyam Srihari, Deputy Chief Minister.

In the meeting, it was decided to invite the President of India as the chief guest for the three-day inaugural programme, as well as Nobel laureates and luminaries as speakers. Popular lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja has written a special song for the occasion.

The inaugural programme would be followed by year-long events and activities, which include international conferences, Science Congress, Social Science Congress, science exhibition, and national sports events, a press release said.