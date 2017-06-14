Hyderabad

Ordinance soon to deal with spurious seed sellers

more-in

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has stated that Telangana State Government is committed to bringing in an ordinance to act tough against spurious seed sellers as a large number of farmers are suffering losses due to such poor quality the seed.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for constructing a seed testing laboratory with international standards at a cost of ₹6.19 crore on the campus of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Tuesday along with Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud, the minister said a comprehensive law to check the sale of spurious seed and a world-standard testing laboratory would put an end to the problem in the State.

Global conference

A conference of International Seed Testing Association having a membership of over 100 countries would be held here in June/July 2019, for the first time in Asia in its 92-year existence, the minister stated. Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Agriculture Secretary C. Parthasarathi, Agriculture Commissioner M. Jahanmohan, Director of Telangana Seed Certification Agency Keshavulu and others spoke.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2017 1:20:23 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ordinance-soon-to-deal-with-spurious-seed-sellers/article19034047.ece

© The Hindu