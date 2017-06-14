Ordinance soon to deal with spurious seed sellers

more-in

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has stated that Telangana State Government is committed to bringing in an ordinance to act tough against spurious seed sellers as a large number of farmers are suffering losses due to such poor quality the seed.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for constructing a seed testing laboratory with international standards at a cost of ₹6.19 crore on the campus of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Tuesday along with Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud, the minister said a comprehensive law to check the sale of spurious seed and a world-standard testing laboratory would put an end to the problem in the State.

Global conference

A conference of International Seed Testing Association having a membership of over 100 countries would be held here in June/July 2019, for the first time in Asia in its 92-year existence, the minister stated. Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Agriculture Secretary C. Parthasarathi, Agriculture Commissioner M. Jahanmohan, Director of Telangana Seed Certification Agency Keshavulu and others spoke.