: Orders prohibiting the public from conducting any kind of public meetings and processions in Hyderabad without obtaining prior permission of Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, law and order concerned, and other officials from October 6 to 12 were issued.

Hyderabad police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy passed the order on Tuesday prohibiting the public from carrying swords, spears, knives, sticks with or any such arms and other illegal weapons in the city.

Orders were also passed prohibiting the usage of mikes/public address systems by organisations around the Secretariat premises, and its surroundings, the Telangana /A.P. Legislative Assembly premises and surrounding roads of Public Gardens, Nampally, Upper Tankbund, I–MAX, Rotary and NTR Marg. Playing music, singing and giving speeches has also been barred. Police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty and bonafide funeral processions are exempted from the prohibitory order.