The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) organised an Open Day on the theme of “Come and Explore the Fascinating Earth” on its campus here on Tuesday as part of “Sciences for the Masses-A Public Outreach Programme”.

A talk on “Earth and Earthquakes” was delivered by Chief Scientists D. Srinagesh and it was followed by an interactive session with scientists Dr. Purnachandra Rao and Dr. Babu. Members of the steering committee Dr. Harsh K. Gupta, Director CSIR-NGRI Dr. V.M. Tiwari and shared their views development of science. ADG of Press Information Bureau P.J. Sudhakar also spoke.

Contribution of Y. Mallikarjun, a former journalist with The Hindu , to science reporting was recognised at the NGRI meet, where he was felicitated with a memento.