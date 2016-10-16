Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that except for rise in the sale of liquor nothing has progressed in the State.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ditched poor people by not fulfilling the promise of double bedroom houses. The condition of civic amenities has gone from bad to worse after recent heavy rains but the Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao is touring the US ignoring the city. There is no match between KTR’s tall claims of making Hyderabad a global city and actual condition of roads, drainage and other amenities. Mr. Reddy said that the Congress would protest against the anti-people policies of State Government and as a part of this a public meeting would be organised on October 19 at Serilingampally.

This will be followed by a farmers’ rally “Rythu Garjana” in Mahbubabad on October 20 where the AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh and other national leaders will participate.

Earlier, he released poster on “Mahila Meluko-Telangana Eluko” to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.