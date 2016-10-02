Panic prevailed on Saturday evening at Ibrahimpatnam when some kerosene stored in a chemical box resulted in an explosion injuring one person near the Ambedkar Crossroads. The incident took place around 7 p.m. at a jalebi pushcart where the kerosene was kept, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, L. B. Nagar, Tafseer Iqbal.

According to Mr. Iqbal, L. Nagasetti, who owned the jalebi cart, had come to collect rent from the person who ran the shop , when the explosion took place. A nearby scooter was damaged. “The kerosense was in an old chemical box, and there was some charge due to which it reacted and an explosion took place,” he added. After the explosion, Mr. Nagasetti was taken to the nearby Ankita hospital for treatment. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat also visited the spot..

Idols stolen from temple

Four idols worth Rs.1.5 lakh were stolen from Venkateswara Swamy temple at Injapur, Vanasthalipuram in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the police, the incident is believed to have taken place at about 3 a.m., and a complaint was lodged by the Endowment Officer after the theft was found. A case was registered, said an official from the Vanasthalipuram police station.

Woman dies in accident

A 30-year old woman was killed in a road accident at Rakshapuram under the Santoshnagar police station limits on Saturday night. Samina, the deceased, was pillion-riding with her husband when a DCM truck hit their two-wheeler from behind. The woman died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries, said the Santoshnagar police. The truck driver is still absconding and the heavy vehicle was seized. A case under section 304 (A) of the IPC was registered.

Gambling racket busted

A gambling racket organiser and other persons who were found playing card games at the Park Hyatt Hotel at Banjara Hills were arrested by officials of the west zone Task Force team on Friday. D. Gopala Krishna, a resident of Kukatpally, was organising the card games and was using the hotel’s room number 303 as a common place for that purpose.

Gopala Krishna was collecting commission for each game from the players and earning money that way, said a press release on Saturday. After the arrest, Rs.4 lakh in cash, cards, a laptop, and 17 cell phones were recovered from the accused persons. They were all later handed over to the Banjara Hills police for further action.

Criminal held

Invoking the PD Act, the South Zone arrested Syed Hussain Saleem, a notorious criminal after which he was lodged in the Chanchalguda jail on Saturday.

Saleem, (31), a resident of Chandrayangutta, isinvolved in 11 cases under various police stations of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits. He has been repeatedly involved in snatchings, property offences and other cases, due to which many citizens, especially women, were living in constant fear, said a press release on Saturday.

Lake police rescue man

A 27-year old auto-driver was rescued by the Lake Police when he tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar lake on Saturday. J. Nagarjuna, a resident of L. B. Bagar, decided to end his life as he was not able to repay a loan he had taken for his marriage.

According to the Lake Police, Nagarjuna got married to Kalyani in March this year. He had borrowed Rs.30,000 from a financier Johnny and another Rs.40,000 from one Jangaiah for his wedding and sought four months to repay the sums. However, Nagarjuna failed to repay them in time. The two financiers came to him house on Friday and quarrelled with him over the issue.

Depressed over being unable to repay the money, Nagarjuna decided to end his life. After saving him, the police counselled him.