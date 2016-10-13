Dundigal police registered a rape case after a housewife lodged a complaint stating that she was raped by a man on Tuesday night under its station limits. The complainant, a resident of Gandimaisamma, had gone to her mother’s house at Medchal. While returning, a man named Ravi had told her that he was acquainted with her husband and that he would drop her home. However, he took her somewhere else and reportedly raped her.

8-year-old found murdered

An 8-year-old girl was found murdered at her house on Tuesday afternoon at Yellampet, Medchal. Sai Laxmi, daughter of Gorla Krishnamurty, was found dead with a deep cut on her throat at about 3 p.m., said Medchal police.

A deep cut was also found on her left wrist, said an official. The girl was brought dead to Leela hospital by parents at about 3.45 p.m. The official said Laxmi was at home with her sister Kavya (10). The latter was sleeping when the murder took place on Wednesday whilst their parents were at work. A case has been registered.

Two killed in road accident

Death was instant for two persons who were killed in a road accident at Begum Bazaar on Tuesday after a truck hit the two-wheeler they were travelling on. According to Shahinayatgunj police, S. Ritesh (21) and Sai Kiran (22), residents of Dhoolpet, were going on a bike towards Begum Bazaar when the accident took place.

An official said that the two fell down from the bike and sustained serious head injuries due to which they died on the spot. Police shifted their bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After the autopsy, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members.

Three injured in accident

Three people were severely injured, while 10 others suffered minor injuries when an RTC bus rammed a lorry near Honeyburg Resort on Rajiv Rahadari at Shamirpet on Wednesday night. The incident took place at about 8.45 p.m., said the Medchal police. A senior official said that three persons, including the RTC bus driver, suffered fractures.

The official added that about 14 people were injured. “We sent our patrol vehicle to the spot to take the injured passengers for treatment to Medicit hospital. The incident took place on the Karimnagar road, near Shamirpet, where a kilometre of the stretch comes under the Medchal police station limits,” he told The Hindu .

Brothel organiser held

A brothel house organiser was arrested and two victims were rescued after a raid at Prabhatnagar by Chaitanyapuri police on October 11. P. Biswas, the organiser, was apprehended from the house where the police also arrested a customer who was present at that time.

The two victims who were rescued by the police are aged between 20 to 22 years and are natives of Kolkata, West Bengal, said an official. Condoms, viagra tablets and Rs. 10,750 cash were seized during the raid. According to an official, the brothel was being run by two persons named B. Pintu and Raj Mandal, from Nepal and West Bengal respectively, who were exploiting girls from poor economic background.

The two victims were sent to Prajwala homes through the court. Efforts are on to nab B. Pintu and Raj Mandal, who are still absconding, said the police.

Two held in murder case

Jeedimetla police arrested two persons in connection with a murder case. Ram Ashish and Janardhan were apprehended after they beat up three persons named B. Ramuku and two of his relatives - Pradeep Kumar and Sanjay Kumar - on October 10, after which Pradeep succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

According to the police, the trouble began on October 10 when Ramuku, a resident of L.B. Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that Ashish had beat him up after having lunch at his office. The same day at about 5.30 p.m., the accused, Ashish, along with two others picked up a quarrel with Rumuku near Good Shepherd School, New L.B. Nagar, and attacked and injured him. A case was registered and it was later found that Ashish and gang had also beat up Pradeep and Sanjai. After Pradeep died, the case was changed to murder. Ashish and Janardhan were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, and the police are still on the lookout for another accused Ravi.

One held for eve-teasing

Mailardevpally police arrested a person for eve-teasing and harassing a girl on October 10. According to the police, the complainant went to the vegetable market near Budwel railway station area to make purchases. While she was returning, she got into the auto-rickshaw of the accused named Srinu Reddy to go home. He made inappropriate gestures to her and tried to force her to give her mobile number, after which she lodged a complaint against him.