Day Three after the demonetisation of the notes of the denomination of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 saw the pressure visibly easing on banks and post offices.

A look at bank branches in and around Begumpet on Saturday morning revealed that the crowd comprised of the prudent lot of customers who were apparently unconcerned at the demonetisation and came to the bank in an unhurried manner.

A pensioner, Balakumari said she had loads of notes of the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 that she could deposit with ease at a bank branch.

“Why should I be worried when the money is not ‘black’ ?” she asked.

Unlike Thursday and Friday, there was a marked absence of police personnel in most banks on Saturday, indicating that things had almost returned to normalcy. However, a few customers pointed out that the cap on withdrawal, of Rs. 10,000 — even against their own cheques was a hindrance.

“Being a weekend it is okay, but I cannot be expected to present myself at the bank everyday,” said Venkat, an executive in the advertisement industry.

Without asking for the customer’s preference, most banks gave off four notes of Rs. 2,000 and 20 of the denomination of Rs. 100, leading to arguments at some bank branches.

An official of Axis Bank said that at the Khairatabad branch alone, they had disbursed anywhere between Rs. 30 and Rs. 40 lakh worth of notes, primarily those of the denomination of Rs. 2,000 and those of Rs. 100 on Thursday and Friday and that things would pretty much be the same on Saturday too.