Osmania General Hospital created history by becoming the first government hospital in the country to perform pancreas and kidney transplant on a patient.

The 26-year-old patient, Ganesh, from Atmakur mandal in Nalgonda district, who was suffering from Type 1 Diabetes for the last 20 years and was on dialysis for the last two years for renal failure is improving steadily after the surgery.

The organs were retrieved through Jeevandan from a patient, Vijaykumar Singh, who had become brain dead in a road mishap.. The 12-hour surgery performed by a team of doctors comprising surgical gastroenterologist Madhusudhan, urologist Ramakrishna Prasad, nephrologist Manisha and Anaesthetist Deepraj Singh would cost around Rs.30 lakh to Rs.40 lakh in private hospital but was done free of cost at the OGH.

Telangana State Health Minister C.Laxma Reddy congratulated the team of doctors and the Osmania General Hospital for the achievement. The patient who is in ICU on ventilator support has near normal blood sugars and kidney function and is improving steadily, according to a release here.