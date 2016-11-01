Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao has directed the officials of Mission Kakatiya programme to give priority to tanks in the villages which did not get ample water this year due to poor inflows for taking up restoration works in the third phase to be taken up after completion of farming operations this year.

At a review meeting held here on Monday he told the officials to prepare proposals for tanks to be taken up for restoration under the third phase by December 9. He also reviewed the works taken up under the first two phases of the programme.

Asking the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the results of Mission Kakatiya including increase in irrigated area, improvement of the groundwater table, impact on fisheries and the overall impact on the lives of people linked to tanks. He stated that about one lakh acres ayacut could be given water additionally this year in Adilabad district alone with the help of restoration works taken up under the programme. The minister further told the officials to complete the works of second phase which remained incomplete due to rains along with the third phase works. He wanted the officials to identify tanks in low rainfall areas of Medak, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Khammam and other districts for taken up in the third phase on priority basis. The third phase works should also include repairs on the tanks whose bunds were either breached or damaged in the heavy rains this year and also the feeder and diversion channels of the chain-link-tank system.