The task force committee of officials on formation of new districts held meetings on division of departments, allocation of employees and related issues here on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma discussed division of departments in the existing districts among the proposed new districts and allocation of employees. Officials of Roads & Buildings Department and a couple of other departments went to the Chief Secretary’s office to participate in the meeting. Meanwhile, separate meetings were held by Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy and Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy on division of Transport Department, TSRTC and Health Department offices among the proposed new districts.