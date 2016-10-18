Noted scientist and member of NITI Aayog, V.K. Saraswat, urged scientists at National Geophysical Research Institute to focus on ways of harvesting resources from the ocean to make the country sustainable.

Mr. Saraswat was delivering the foundation day lecture at the institute on Monday, where he said the oceans are not being tapped by India. Gas hydrates, mineral deposits, fish reserves are untapped. There is immense wastage of ocean resources that can be curtailed, he said.

“The economic cost of ocean resources wastage is close to $940 billion every year,” he said, after accounting for all produces from the ocean.

Mr. Saraswat commended the institute on its work in seismicity, but said the need of the hour was to be able to predict it. He also urged development of technology that can tap geothermal energy.

Stressing on Prime Minister Narender Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme, he said sensors are key to scientific research but continue to be imported.

Urging for development of key tools for research in India, Mr. Saraswat said the aim of scientific research should be to target the population at the bottom of the economic pyramid.