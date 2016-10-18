O2 Skills Academy has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to train 1,260 men and women in the 18-35 age group over the next three years.

The first batch began on Monday.

Each batch will have a maximum of 35 students, who would attend undergo practical and theoretical classes for 3 months with an option of being trained in wellness therapies, hair and beauty treatments in addition to hospitality (F&B and housekeeping).

“The collaboration will aim to provide employment linked, market oriented vocational training that will enable filling in the gaps the spa and hospitality industry faces,” said a release from O2 Skills.