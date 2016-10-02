: Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and Home Minister of Telangana Nayani Narasimha Reddy, both attributed the destitution of the elderly to the disintegration of joint family system and values.

They insisted that the care of senior citizens has become the State responsibility in view of the increase in nuclear families and children settling abroad.

Addressing a gathering of senior citizens at an event organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare and Disabled Welfare department on the International Day of Older Persons here on Saturday, Mr. Dattatreya said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the aged do not feel isolated, and rather feel part of the society, by providing social security.

The Centre aims to provide nutritious food to senior citizens, and already old people have special hours in the ESI hospitals, he mentioned.

Also, 30 per cent concession is provided for senior citizens on train ticket fare. Mr. Dattatreya proposed homes for the aged in all districts set up in public-private-partnership.