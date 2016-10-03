NRSA to help State assess irrigation tanks capacity

Precise storage of a particular water body will be put on the web, which will be helpful to all stakeholders

: By establishing the Telangana Water Resources Information System (TWRIS) with the help of ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA), the government got access to the geo-spatial data of the entire irrigation systems on the web. The Irrigation and Command Area Department now wants to utilise the satellite maps to prepare ‘capacity tables’.

The capacity tables enumeration will be taken up among the minor irrigation tanks to begin with, so that the precise water storage of the particular water body will be known and thereby the water availability for the farmers. These details can also be put on the web which will be helpful to all the stakeholders concerned, including officials.

“We have been successful in building an exclusive water resources information system model. We have geo-tagged all the major, medium and minor irrigation projects with details of command area, etc. With the help of satellite data we are also trying to know the exact amount of water available minus the sedimentation in the tanks,” explains Dr. G. Malsur, Commissioner, Command Area Development Authority (CADA).

Minor tanks

While most of the details about the major and medium irrigation projects are readily available with the department like the water capacities, ayacut, cropping patterns, it does not have adequate information about many minor tanks capacities since a vast majority of them are very old and their contours too have changed over the decades.

With the help of the NRSA maps, the ayacut area of the tanks are now being delineated on how much is the irrigated area, water levels available and also the water spread. Historically, the irrigation department has been in charge of about 4,700 tanks with the rest remaining under the administrative control of other departments, he points out.

Mission Kakatiya

Over the last two years, the department has taken up Mission Kakatiya with the objective of desilting and repairing 46,500-odd minor tanks which have been a traditional water sources for farmers. In the first phase, modernisation of about 8,000 tanks has been completed and it’s underway in case of close to 10,000 tanks in the second phase. “Once tanks capacity tables are known, we will be in a position to give correct water levels for farmers to take informed decisions,” avers Dr. Malsur. The department has also initiated a comprehensive study to check the impact of these tanks prior to the repairs taken up and the situation afterwards.