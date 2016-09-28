Engineers of other departments to be engaged by GHMC for restoration work

: The State government has decided to take up steps to improve the condition of roads in the City on a war-footing by strengthening the engineering department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by deputing staff from other departments since rains have receded during the last couple of days.

A high-level official meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma here on Tuesday and instructions were issued to the heads of departments concerns to spare some engineering staff immediately so that they were taken-in by GHMC for taking up road works. It was decided to depute at least 30 engineers from other departments concerned to the GHMC for taking up road repairs. The meeting was attended by Minister for Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao and officials from the Municipal Administration and Finance Departments besides those from GHMC. The Chief Secretary directed the GHMC officials to depute the 30 engineers being given from other departments circle-wise for taking up road works.

The condition of roads has turned bad to worse following heavy rains over the last 10 days and most of them have become unmotorable with huge potholes and long undulating stretches with washed-off bitumen. The pathetic condition of roads has been resulting in traffic snarls. On the drive taken up by the GHMC authorities for demolition illegal structures come up by encroaching nalas (drains), the Minister and the Chief Secretary to go ahead with their task without any inhibitions and not to succumb to political or other pressures since the government was committed to clear the nalas of encroachments. As the intensity of rains gradually decreased in the last two days, the Engineering wing officials of the GHMC attended to damaged roads. A number of Instant Repair Teams were deployed at various places where the traffic flow was getting affected.

According to GHMC, the recent spells of heavy rains had damaged roads at 1200 points over 1,78, 973 metre stretch of roads. On Tuesday, Minister for Muncicipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao sent a tweet to GHMC to get in touch with their Delhi counterparts to know more about a new technology being adopted to repair roads in the national capital.