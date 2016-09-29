A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh Private Medical Colleges Association to notify the vacant ‘B’ category management seats to be filled in second counselling college-wise.

This would help students know which seats are vacant in which all colleges ahead of the counselling that was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday but is understood to have been postponed to Monday.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by Himavarsha and another person.

They said seats that fell vacant after the first round of counselling and seats in newly-affiliated colleges too, would be filled by this counselling.

They complained that students who got seats in the first phase of counselling were not being allowed to participate in this counselling for a seat in a better college.

The managements association told the Bench that if those already admitted left the present college for another, it would fall vacant. The Bench suggested that students give up their present seat and only then participate in counselling.

The Bench said that no seat shall be left unfilled. The petitioners said that B category seats which fell vacant after the first phase of counselling were not notified and they do not know where the seats are available and they cannot be asked to take the risk of giving up the present seat.

The Bench adjourned the case to Thursday and directed the managements to notify the B category seats in newly-affiliated colleges and the vacant B category seats in old colleges.