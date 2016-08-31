I stay in Begumpet police lines, and wish to bring to the notice of the authorities about how difficult it is for students, children, employees, and the aged to cross the road. Apart from the heavy traffic, even buses stop in the middle of the road. Earlier, there was a foot over bridge, but it was removed for the construction of the Metro. There should be some facility to help citizens cross the road safely.

K. Neela Devi

Begumpet

Irregular timing

of buses

RTC bus no. 31V (service no. 139), which operates from Vasantnagar colony of KPHB to the service station, is supposed to start at 8.20 a.m. from Vasantnagar. However, it never arrives on time. The time of the service was confirmed by Miyapur 1 depot manager against an RTI enquiry that I filed. The service is useful to many industrial workers employed in Prasantanagar and Balanagar, and also to students studying in various collages on route 31V. Please initiate some action.

N. Papa Rao

KPHB colony