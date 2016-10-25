Court bars Revenue officials, Navayuga representatives from entering private lands in Kollapur

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana on Monday made it clear that neither the Revenue authorities of Telangana nor the Navayuga Engineering Company could enter the lands of private persons in Yellur village of Kollapur Mandal in Mahabubnagar district without their consent, even in the name of survey.

The bench was passing these interim orders in a writ appeal filed by Nagajyothi and others. They said that in the name of survey, the staff from Revenue Department and the Navayuga Company were entering their lands. The single judge dismissed their writ petition and the farmers filed the present writ appeal. They told the court that the single judge dismissed the petition following an affidavit filed by the Revenue and the private company stating that they were surveying the government land in the village. But now the lands were being subjected to survey allegedly for Palamuru - Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme without following the procedure contemplated under Section 12 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.