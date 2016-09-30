Justice A.Raja Sekhar Reddy of Hyderabad High Court on Friday said that the court is not inclined to grant a stay on the reorganisation of districts in Telangana State, but made it clear that any further actions of the government will be subject to further orders of the court.

He was dealing with writ petition filed by Chairperson of Gadwal Municipality G Padmavathi and others challenging GO No. 366 and Form I notification for proceeding with formation of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. The petitioners told the court that Gadwal area is bigger than the Mahabubnagar with 1.5 lakh population and there was a long pending demand of people from the area that the Gadwal should be made as a district. While asking the government to file the counter affidavit the court posted the case to after Dasara vacations.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of High Court stayed demolitions of about 25 structures in Hyderabad and Nalgonda by the authorities.