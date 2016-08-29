The accident that an overloaded auto-rickshaw met with recently at Banjara Hills reflects scant respect for traffic rules in the city. It is mainly due to lack of discipline and fear of rules that these incidents recur. The traffic police should curb wrong-side driving, triple riding, overloading of autos and sharing autos, roadside parking, push carts occupying footpaths and roads, bikes and RTC buses overtaking from left side, to point out a few.

Prasad Baru

Padmarao Nagar

Inconvenience caused by CM’s procession

On August 24, when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned from Maharashtra, the roads were blocked from 3 p.m. onwards. Citizens, including me, who were returning home after work had to wait for a long time.

From RTC X Road to Lal Bungalow, Ameerpet, it took over an one hour to reach. Traffic police claimed to have given travel advisories.

Would it not be more convenient if they gave such notices through newspapers, radio, TV instead of posting such the same on their website?

When CM’s schedule was known well in advance, it would make the life of the citizens easier if they are given such information.

Jemima de Souza

Ameerpet