3200 intermediate, degree and PG colleges awaiting fee reimbursements from last year

Dasara festival will bring no cheer to thousands of teachers and employees in the private intermediate, degree and post graduate colleges with the college managements not paying salaries on time with the mounting fee reimbursement dues to be released by the Government.

“Its been three months since I received my salary and the hope of getting it before Dasara is dwindling,” says Paramesh, a lecturer in a junior college in Medak district.

Similar is the scenario in hundreds of colleges across Telangana with the Government delaying the payment of fee reimbursement dues on several accounts.

Mounting dues

College managements say they are helpless as they have not received dues since 2014-15 academic year despite the Chief Minister promising to release the funds by June 30 this year.

“The total dues have climbed up to Rs. 3,068 crore of 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years. But till now only Rs. 1,028 crore have been released of which tokens have been issued for Rs. 278 crore only. Even that money has not been deposited in students or colleges accounts,” says Gouri Satish, secretary of Telangana Private Colleges Managements Association.

In fact, the colleges went on strike this May demanding the release of money and the Government promised to clear the dues by June end.

As a part of that Rs. 1,028 crore were released but tokens for only Rs. 278 crore were issued.

Mr. Satish pointed out that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao himself promised in the Assembly to clear the pending dues by April 30 and also release the amount of this year every quarter.

Strike call

The colleges have been requesting the Chief Minister to release the funds before Dasara so that employees can be paid dues for the festival.

“We have no other option but to go on strike after the festival. There is lot of pressure from the 80,000 families that depend on the 3,200 odd colleges. Bankers are also after us for payment of loan instalments,” Mr. Satish says.

Managements also say that Government can initiate action if colleges have been found to misuse the scheme but all the colleges cannot be punished for few erring colleges.

According to the managements there are 12.50 lakh students in 3,200 private Intermediate, Degree and PG colleges who are beneficiaries of fee reimbursement.

