The nine-day signature festival of Telangana was kicked off with women and family members of those in power showing off their floral patterns at the Ministers’ Quarters here on Friday.

Interestingly, Shoba, wife of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too displayed her floral decoration at the Camp Office.

Bangaru Telangana

The Bathukamma festival, that is close to women and girls in particular, is a showcase of their creativity and is a splash of colour through floral arrangement in a conical shape. This year, in tune with the much-talked-about dream of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (Golden State), Bathukamma acquired the prefix of ‘Bangaru’.

While most photographers in the print media and videographers in the electronic media made a beeline to the Ministers’ Quarters on Friday morning, they also had to make the rounds of the Tank Bund. Amidst the serene setting provided by the waters, people - predominantly women thronged Bathukamma Ghat.

Celebrations were witnessed at several parts of the twin cities too with women and girls turning up in all their finery.

Gala event

In Kukatpally, three large gatherings were witnessed with over a 100 in each group placing their floral decorations in the centre and dancing around them.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation is making it an official celebration and has planned a gala gathering at the Lal Bahadur Stadium where at least about 10,000 women are expected to participate, on October 8.