Telangana State’s Fisheries Department has distributed nine crore fish seed to fishermen and other backward communities so far across the State.

The State government which launched the ambitious programme for uplifting those dependent on caste-based professions, has so far released fish seed in 1,137 tanks out of 4,553 tanks.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who reviewed the progress of fish seed distribution programme with Fisheries Department officers and representatives of fisheries cooperative societies at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, noted that while a target was set to distribute 30 crore fish seed, nine crore fish seed was distributed accounting for 35 per cent of the target. He directed the officials to meet the target by November-end.

Later speaking to media persons, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said for the first time in the country, the Telangana government made a budget allocation of Rs.101 crore for fisheries development in the State. Instructions were given to release fish seed in reservoirs, tanks, ponds and also cover all water bodies in panchayats. The Minister said three Deputy Director-cadre officers from the Central office of Fisheries Department were appointed to supervise the programme taken up on a massive scale. Apart from society members, officers of departments concerned and people’s representatives should coordinate to meet the target, he said. The Minister asked the members of fishermen cooperative societies to ensure that the fish grew well so that they could market them and earn good income without the involvement of the middlemen. The department was asked to prepare proposals for setting up fish marketing outlets in different areas based on land availability for the convenience of fishermen and help them market their produce.