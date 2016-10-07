Three Nigerians were arrested by cyber crime officials of the Rachakonda police for cheating a man of Rs.1.85 lakh after posting a fake ad on the websitewww.olx.in. The accused persons Roland Anegbe (36), Nnamgi Aku (38) Abraham Anthony Njosi (30) were apprehended from Bengaluru, where they were operating from.

Minor beaten to death

A 17-year-old boy died at the Osmania General hospital here on Thursday after he was admitted there with stomach injuries.

The deceased, Gopi Naik, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Vikarabad, was beaten up by three persons after he asked them to reduce the volume of loudspeakers which were playing near his house.