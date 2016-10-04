A City-based Non Governmental Organisation Helping Hand Foundation has complained to the Government about high-degree of fistula failures among kidney patients.

In a representation made to the Arogyarsri Healthcare Trust, the Foundation has stated that shortage of vascular surgeons in public healthcare system in Telangana and lack of support for permanent catheterisation as reasons for high mortality rate among Arogyasri beneficiaries suffering from chronic kidney disease.

“Arogyasri does not support permanent catheterisation as it seems cost prohibitive to the State Government but could prove life-changing for haemodialysis patients,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

Mr. Askari also wrote about shortage of vascular surgeons to make fistulas in government hospitals.

“Since Arogyasri does not support a repeated surgery for fistula, those whose fistulas fail the first time have to the bear the financial and medical cost of failure without assistance,” Hasan Askari said. on Monday