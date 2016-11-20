The Goods and Services Tax will sustain the good work of cleaning up the Indian economy which started with demonetisation, said Satya Poddar, Tax-Partner — Policy Advisory Group — Ernst & Young LLP. While demonetisation made black money worthless GST prevents illegal transactions using the new currency.

Under the new GST there is a low possibility of unreported transactions, he opined. From recording transactions to checking their validity, the new GST provides for an automated process that is foolproof.

“While the earlier policy had these provisions the new one makes the provisions more effective,” he said. The expert recommended a 12 per cent tax rate across all commodities.

While there are close to four broad tax baskets that can further be divided into three more sub-baskets, it is advisable for the government to make it a unified tax with direct benefits for the less privileged, Mr. Poddar added.