Subjects like IT, IFRS, fraud in accounting will be included

The Chartered Accountancy syllabus will see a sea change and the revised syllabus with inputs on emerging issues in accountancy will be ready within a month.

The Committee constituted for education and syllabus revision will submit the new syllabus and it is likely to be released by the Prime Minister, said M. Devaraja Reddy, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He said the revised syllabus will have relevant subjects like IT, IFRS, fraud in accounting to meet the new challenges for the profession.

Mr. Reddy said ICAI has made 12th standard as the basic qualification for registration for CA, as 10th class students were not in a frame of mind to decide on their career and often were studying it under parental and societal pressure. This led to huge dropout rate due to backlogs or lack of interest in the subject while coaching institutions have started exploiting the parents and students.

He said to combat the menace of coaching institutes, the ICAI has changed the exam format.

Mr. Reddy said currently nearly 2.6 lakh CAs were registered and the demand for CAs by 2020 will be nearly ten lakhs. He said even the government was employing CAs and reminded how they successfully completed a double accounting pilot project of Railways.

Conference

The ICAI is organising a two-day international conference on the theme “Jnana Yajna –The Quest for Excellence” on October 22 and 23 at HICC where 3,500 delegates from India and abroad will participate.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of Urban Development will inaugurate the conference.