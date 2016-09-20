A neighbour emerged alleged ‘killer’ on Monday in the murder of a minor girl, whose body was found with her throat slit and head bludgeoned at Narsingi the previous day.

Police arrested Mohd. Akbar, 25, who had allegedly taken the girl to an isolated place in Narsingi and fled after murdering her on Sunday. A vegetable vendor living in Noorinagar of Bandlaguda in Old City, Akbar led the girl to believe that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. Through the minor, he learnt that her father — a daily-wage earner — had saved Rs. 60,000 to buy a car. “Akbar set his eyes on the money. He convinced the girl that they can get married and live happily if she can bring the money her father had saved along with her,” the police said. The unsuspecting girl stepped out of her house carrying Rs. 40,000 and wearing some gold ornaments. Akbar drove her to an isolated place in Narsingi on his bike.