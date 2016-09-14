Twitter Seva, an e-governance delivery service platform, ensures that the complaints tweeted reach the concerned department for prompt response

September 12, 1.28 p.m. Amer Beg tweets a video of an officer in uniform abusing and slapping the organiser of a bike racing event organised on Sunday in a village in Manchal mandal on the outskirts of the city. He tags IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana DGP and wants to know about the action. The video goes viral in the biking circle and the IT Minister tweets: “Kindly look into this. Manhandling and abusing go against our philosophy of friendly-policing.”

After about five minutes, DGP shares a Whatsapp message sent by Cyberabad East CP: “Disciplinary action being initiated against Inspector Manchal for high-handedness. This incident happened due to adamant attitude of organiser who, without permission and safety measures, created a panic situation in rural area of Manchal PS.”

A few days earlier, one twitter user posted photos and videos outside a liquor shop on Road No. 14 and tagged @DGPTelangana. The action was immediate. “Registered a case No 869/2016 U/s. 21/76 against B. Sekhar Goud of Suresh Wines,” Hyderabad Police replied to the user.

At work during these and other instances is Twitter Seva. “An e-governance delivery service platform for the Indian Government called Twitter Seva, an India-first innovation using Twitter,” says the company. Each department’s hashtag pools tweets from users and analyses the content for classification and are then disseminated for prompt response. So, when a road user tweeted about illegal parking near a hotel around RTC Crossroads, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chikkadpally, promised action and ensured that the parking was streamlined. “I got the message from the DGP office and I acted on it and informed him about the action taken,” said the SHO.

When this reporter tweeted about how Twitter Seva functions, there was a response within 21 minutes. “We are in the process of creating new police stations and higher offices in 17 new districts and will soon get it done (official twitter handles for each official),” the DGP tweeted.

No more pen pushing, dusting of files, and dragging of feet; public and online redressal seems to be the new norm for the Telangana police.