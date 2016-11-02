The need for increased investment on allied sectors of agri-horticulture, like on transport and marketing was on Tuesday stressed by eminent speakers at the release of a book on ‘Organised retailing and agri-business: Implications of new supply chains on the Indian farm economy’.

Honorary professor at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, C.H. Hanumantha Rao said the investment was the need of the hour.

“Farmers need that support from government. Greater investments to put in place marketing mechanisms can help the farmer get affordable prices for their produce. There are no two thoughts about it considering that they suffer at least 30 per cent losses before their produce is sold,” he said.

Prof. Rao said the foreign direct investment component apart, it was to be understood that it had led to a more organised retailing platform.

And given this aspect, more investments in the allied sectors of agriculture and horticulture will have a direct impact on delivering more affordable pricing for their products, he said.

Chairman of the Institute for Human Development, S.R. Hashim spoke of how trading was relatively unaffected even by frequent battles and wars over the years, across India.

“There is a lot transport involved and this means costs that ultimately cut into the prices that farmers will get for their produce,” he said. The book was edited together by Professor of the Institute of Economic Growth N. Chandrasekhar Rao, Director, Institute of Public Enterprise R.K. Mishra, Chairman, CESS R. Radhakrishna and Coordinator, Taskforce on Agriculture Commission at CESS, Venkata Reddy Kata.

Prof. Chandrasekhar Rao said the book was a useful starting point for people and the first of its kind in the country.