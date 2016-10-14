Non-banking finance company Home Credit India that focuses on consumer durable loans, especially to lower income group and first-time loan seekers, is ramping up its sales network in Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad is an important and vibrant market where Home Credit launched operations in 2014. We plan to expand the number of point of sales in the city from over 250 at present to 400 PoS by the end of the year,” Chief Marketing Officer Tomas Hrdlicka said on Thursday. Driving the network expansion is a recent report of international financial analyst firm CRIF that said Home Credit has captured 60 per cent market share in Hyderabad in the consumer durable loans up to Rs.10,000 during the quarter ended September.

Stating this, Mr. Hrdlicka, who addressed press persons here, said the NBFC had tied up with eight mobile phone companies, including Samsung, Micromax and OPPO, to offer loans at zero per cent interest for purchase of their phones. While no interest was levied, there was a processing fee the customer needed to pay.