After his name cropped up in the alleged illegal activities carried out by Nayeem, police withdrew the security cover

The Telangana police have withdrawn two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) provided to TRS leader Chinthala Venkateshwar Reddy, known to be a close associate of Nayeem. But on what ground was he provided protection in the first place.

Hailing from Bhongir, Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy joined the TRS after contesting the 2014 Assembly elections from Bhongir constituency on Congress ticket. He was defeated by TRS nominee Pyla Shekhar Reddy.

Known as a close associate of slain gangster Nayeemuddin, also from Bhongir, Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy was facing two criminal cases in connection with alleged land grabbing by Nayeem and his gang.

Soon after his name cropped up in the alleged illegal activities carried out by Nayeem, the police withdrew the security cover provided to him. Inquiries revealed that Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy, wanted by the police, was provided security by the department since 2004.

“Looks like he used his connections with the political bosses then and got the security cover that continued after 2009 as well,” a police officer, unwilling to be quoted, said. Interestingly, inquiries revealed that Security Review Committee (SRC) proceedings issued regularly stated that he didn’t require PSOs.

The government, however, continued to give him security. There are clear parameters to provide PSOs to an individual.

First, there should be a security threat to the person. This threat perception has to be assessed at different levels before providing the PSOs.

The SRC comprising officials from different key law-enforcing agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Intelligence Security Wing and local police meet and assess the threat perception. Police sources said that on paper the officials opined that Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy didn’t fall under the category of persons requiring PSOs.

“In such cases, politicians approach the powers that be and get phone calls made to local police to provide gunmen through oral instructions,” a city police officer said. Some politicians yearn for the PSOs for the sake of status, but Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy, known in Bhongir as a close confidant of Nayeem, managing to get security for years together raised many an eyebrow.