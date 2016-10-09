KCR urged not to admit Andhra Section officers allotted to TS Secretariat

: Section Officers and Assistant Sections Officers of Telangana nativity have urged Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not to admit officers of Andhra nativity allotted to Telangana Secretariat as it might not be in the best interests of the State.

This representation to the Chief Minister came in the wake of final allocation of SOs and ASOs notified by the Government of India on September 30 after the Kamalnathan Committee recommended final allocation of officers based on approved guidelines.

The Telangana native SOs and ASOs contended that in the final allocation the Union Government had allotted 43 SOs and 16 ASOs belonging to Andhra Pradesh to Telangana Secretariat based on the options exercised by them. Of the 43 SOs, 20 officers would be promoted as Assistant Secretaries immediately by virtue of their seniority over the existing Assistant Secretaries in the Telangana Secretariat. Similarly, out of 16 ASOs, 10 ASOs would be promoted as Section Officers based on their seniority over other SOs working in the Secretariat.

The Telangana officers said that out of 228 sections in the General Administration (Single Unit) department of Telangana Secretariat, 84 sections are headed by Andhra SOs — about 40 per cent — which they feared would go against Telangana’s interests in view of the important and confidential matters related to policy decisions. The Telangana government earlier on August 16 relieved 41 SOs from Telangana Secretariat who were tentatively allotted to Andhra Pradesh even before the final allocation list was notified by the GoI. The AP government, however, did not give them posting then, pending final allocation notification by the Centre.

Another plea of the Telangana SOs was that the AP government should be directed to take back 24 Section Officers who belonged to Andhra and opted for Andhra but allocated to Telangana.

The AP government offered to take the Andhra officers allotted to Telangana if they were agreeable to take last rank in the category of SOs already working in the AP Secretariat. The Telangana officers said that unless Telangana government takes a tough stand of not admitting the 43 AP SOs allocated by GoI, the AP government might not accept 24 SOs unconditionally.

However, sources said that final allocation of the State-level employees including the SOs and ASOs was strictly based on the guidelines approved by the GoI and not as desired by the employees of any particular region.