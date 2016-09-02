Operations at public sector banks, insurance firms likely to be hit

Operations at several public sector banks and insurance companies are likely to be hit on Friday with a majority of their staffers set to participate in a nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Barring private banks and State Bank of India, no work would be possible at PSBs, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and NABARD, asserted senior leaders of Bank Employees Federation of India and All India Bank Employees Association.

Though a bank officers’ body has withdrawn, the strike’s impact would be felt on the operations, said BEFI general secretary (AP & TS) P. Venkataramaiah.

The decision of the officers’ body, AIBEA secretary B.S. Rambabu said, may result in bank branches remaining open but with the employees deciding to stay away, no work is possible.

The only exception could be State Bank of India, in addition to private banks such as HDFC and ICICI.

BEFI has proposed a protest demonstration near RBI office and Andhra Bank headquarters, while AIBEA demonstration would be at the Central Bank of India office in Koti.

Hyderabad Region General Insurance Employees Association general secretary Y. Subba Rao said a dharna programme is to be held near United India Insurance Company office in Basheerbagh.

A possible impact on public transport services is also likely as a result of the nation-wide strike.