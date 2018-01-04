Nalgonda prepares to top SSC Exam

It is an ‘everyday exam’ for 300 teachers till March 15, when the Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate) examinations commence.

The District Education Office is busy drawing action plan to top the State list of best performing districts this year. The Nalgonda district stood fifth last year, “We will aim only for the No.1 spot, or the next position,” D.E.O Chaitanya Jaini told an assemblage of head teachers here on Wednesday. The much-awaited headmasters’ meet, after it was put off thrice last year for ‘inevitable reasons’, took place here at a private school discussing an agenda of issues, including the preparatory plan for SSC examinations. Principals of all the Zilla Parishad High Schools, KGB Vidyalaya, and those from the model schools have been conducting special classes after the Diwali holidays, and the students were able to show significant progress in the first summative assessment tests, they said.

To prepare the exam-takers better, a 40-day intensive study plan would also be launched across all schools this week. The plan to continue till February third week - before pre-final exams, will include topic-wise revision classes everyday followed by a cumulative test during the weekends.

It was also informed that students will be provided snack and refreshment, as they sit-in early and would stay back after school hours.

HMs who were able to achieve a 100 pass percentage in the previous years shared their success stories, and those with lowest performances also expressed the lack of support and "administrative lapses" which impacted expectations.

According to a HM, whose school achieved 100% SSC pass five times in a row, the students were motivated not just to top the SSC, but to bag a seat in the IIIT, Basar.

"All such achievers were presented Rs. 10, 000 cash prizes, with support from donors," he said.

But HMs from schools that were from the interior and far-flung areas said lack of full-time staff and facilities, where the HM doubles up for all other jobs in the school premises affected their performance.

About 20, 400 students from the district will take the SSC examinations scheduled between March 15 and April 2.