Additional irrigation potential of 1.5 lakh acres being created

Modernisation of Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) Left Canal that serves 6.02 lakh acres ayacut in Nalgonda and Khammam districts, which is in the final stages of completion, will help bring another 1.5 lakh acres under irrigation.

A status report about the modernisation works on NSP Left Canal were submitted to Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao by Commissioner of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) G. Malsur and Chief Engineer of NSP S. Suneel here on Friday.

They explained to the minister that 90 per cent of modernisation works were complete.

The works taken up with the World Bank funding about eight years ago gained momentum only last year after Mr. Harish Rao along with the ministers from Nalgonda and Khammam districts toured the entire canal system.

About 60 per cent of the total work done so far had been completed after the minister’s visit itself.

Explaining the details of the progress of works, the officials stated that out of the project cost of Rs.1,611 crore, only Rs.634 crore was spent till June 2014 when Telangana State came into being and another Rs.732 crore had been spent after that, indicating the pace of works.

10 packages

The branch canal works were divided into 10 packages and works were completed in all respects in packages 5, 6 and 15. Further, 90 per cent works were completed in packages 1, 16 and 17, while they were completed from 70 per cent to 95 per cent in the balance packages 2, 3, 4 and 7.

On the repairs taken up on 25 distributaries, the officials explained that works were completed in four packages while they were nearing completion in another 6 packages. Progress of work was about 70 per cent in another nine packages and in the remaining six packages the progress was little sluggish.

About the works on 42 lifts on the Left Canal the officials stated that works were completed on 35 of them and the remaining were in progress. The minister hoped that completion of modernisation works would enable flow of water till the last acre in the ayacut besides creating additional irrigation potential by bringing down the losses in the form of leakages, seepage and others.