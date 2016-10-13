: Murali Krishna Chemuturi of Chemuturi Consultants will be inducted into the ‘ Hall of Fame’ in IT Innovation & Excellence Awards 2016 to be held at the University of Mumbai on October 15.

Mr. Chemuturi, who is author of several books, will be honoured at this annual technology conference of Computer Society of India (CSI). Mr. Chemuturi is known for developing a comprehensive methodology for estimating the effort required for conducting software testing. He developed a metric CCSR (Composite Customer Satisfaction Rating) for measuring customer satisfaction using completely internal data for use in software development organisations. He authored five books on emerging areas in Information Technology. He has also authored a book — Success in Life through Personality Engineering. His books are used in various universities for teaching.

An alumnus of Osmania University Department of Business Management, Mr. Chemuturi also trains professionals in the corporate sector.